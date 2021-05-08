Valanciunas has double-double, Grizzlies beat Raptors 109-99 DICK SCANLON, Associated Press May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 10:53 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 21 rebounds, De'Anthony Melton hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Toronto Raptors 109-99 Saturday night to move closer to a play-in spot.
Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points for the Grizzlies and Ja Morant added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.