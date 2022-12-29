Utah Valley St. 80, Sam Houston St. 64

Ezeagu 1-2 1-2 3, Huefner 2-6 4-4 9, Grant 6-16 4-4 16, May 0-5 0-0 0, Powers 3-9 2-2 10, Ray 5-13 0-2 13, Ikpe 1-3 2-3 4, Scroggins 2-2 0-0 4, Nicholas 1-2 0-0 3, Wrzeszcz 1-3 0-0 2, Wilkerson 0-3 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 13-17 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason