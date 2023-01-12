Utah Valley St. 71, Cal Baptist 67

Fuller 5-6 2-2 12, Bandaogo 2-6 2-4 6, Darthard 4-7 6-6 16, Harmon 6-14 1-1 14, Woodbury 7-17 2-2 18, Ceaser 2-5 0-0 5, Nield 0-0 0-0 0, Small 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 13-15 71.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason