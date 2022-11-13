Utah Tech 69, CS Northridge 63

Afifi 0-3 0-2 0, Eyisi 4-6 0-2 8, Allen-Eikens 5-9 0-2 12, Bostick 10-19 8-12 31, A.Wright 3-13 0-0 6, Igbanugo 1-4 0-0 2, Okereke 0-0 2-5 2, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Wade 0-2 2-2 2, Stevens 0-3 0-0 0, Slaymaker 0-2 0-0 0, Walter 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 12-25 63.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason