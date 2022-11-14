Utah St. 96, Santa Clara 74

Braun 6-8 0-0 14, Justice 1-9 2-3 4, Bediako 4-5 1-3 9, Podziemski 3-11 4-4 12, Stewart 2-9 0-0 5, Knapper 1-4 1-2 3, Marshall 4-7 1-1 10, Tilly 1-3 1-2 3, Holt 3-5 0-0 7, Akametu 0-2 4-4 4, Tongue 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 26-65 15-21 74.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason