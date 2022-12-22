Utah St. 84, Seattle 56

Chatfield 2-4 2-2 6, Udenyi 1-4 0-0 2, Schumacher 1-9 2-2 4, Tyson 8-20 0-0 20, Grigsby 5-13 2-4 12, Rajkovic 0-6 0-0 0, Williamson 1-3 1-4 3, Dawson 0-3 0-0 0, Reiley 1-3 3-5 5, Levis 1-2 1-2 4, Lloyd 0-2 0-0 0, Penn 0-0 0-0 0, Nunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-69 11-19 56.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason