Utah St. 79, Loyola Marymount 67

Leaupepe 3-11 2-2 9, Issanza 0-0 0-0 0, Ahrens 2-4 0-0 6, Anderson 5-11 3-4 14, Shelton 8-18 7-11 25, Merkviladze 2-5 2-2 6, Stephens 1-5 2-3 5, Marble 0-2 2-2 2, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 18-24 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason