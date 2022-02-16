Utah Jazz lifts vaccine rules as lawmakers push to ban them

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required for fans wanting to see the Utah Jazz play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, the team said in a statement on Tuesday.

Spectators have been required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test for events at the arena since September. The lifting of the rule will take effect Feb. 25. Other event organizers may choose to impose COVID-19 protocols including mask or vaccine requirements, the statement said.