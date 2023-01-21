Utah 86, Washington 61

Brooks 7-19 3-4 17, Meah 0-2 0-0 0, Bajema 4-7 2-2 13, Menifield 3-12 0-0 7, Williams 3-10 2-2 10, Johnson 3-9 0-0 7, Fuller 2-5 0-0 5, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Bey 0-0 0-0 0, Luttinen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 7-8 61.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason