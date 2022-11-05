Utah 130, L.A. Lakers 116

Markkanen 9-17 6-6 27, Olynyk 7-10 1-2 18, Vanderbilt 4-7 0-0 9, Clarkson 9-19 0-0 20, Conley 6-11 1-1 15, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 0-2 0-0 0, Kessler 4-5 0-0 8, Agbaji 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-1 6, Beasley 1-7 0-0 3, Horton-Tucker 3-7 0-0 7, Sexton 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 52-103 9-10 130.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason