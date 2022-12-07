Utah 124, Golden State 123

J.Green 3-7 0-0 7, Thompson 8-25 2-2 22, Looney 3-5 1-1 7, Jerome 2-6 0-0 4, Poole 10-23 12-13 36, Kuminga 10-13 3-5 24, Lamb 3-7 0-2 7, Wiseman 1-2 1-2 3, DiVincenzo 3-6 0-0 7, Moody 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 45-98 19-25 123.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason