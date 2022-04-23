Urruti scores twice, powers Austin to 3-0 win over Vancouver
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored two first-half goals, Sebastian Driussi added his league-leading sixth after halftime and Austin FC cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS play on Saturday.
Urruti scored goals in the 11th and 26th minute, doubling his total for the season, to help Austin (5-1-2) grab the top spot in the Western Conference standings.