Urías wins 20th, LA beats Brewers 8-3 to stay alive in West BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Oct. 3, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías became the Dodgers’ first 20-game winner since Clayton Kershaw in 2014, pitching one-run ball into the seventh inning as Los Angeles beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 on Saturday night to extend the NL West race to the final day of the regular season.
The first-place San Francisco Giants (106-55) lost to San Diego earlier Saturday, reducing their lead to one game. The Dodgers (105-56) must beat the Brewers on Sunday and hope the Giants lose again to tie for the title, which LA has won the last eight years. That would send them and Giants to a deciding Game 163 in San Francisco on Monday.