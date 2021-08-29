Upton, Ohtani hit milestones in Angels' 10-2 rout of Padres

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jared Walsh homered and drove in three runs, Justin Upton got his 1,000th RBI and the Los Angeles Angels snapped their three-game skid with a 10-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Shohei Ohtani stole second to became the first player in team history with 40 homers and 20 steals in a season for the Angels, who won for only the second time in eight games.

Jack Mayfield also had a two-run homer for the Halos, who have scored at least 10 runs in each of their last three victories — and just nine combined runs in their last six losses.

Eric Hosmer and Austin Nola had RBI singles in the fourth for the Padres, who blew their chance to pull within one game of Cincinnati for the NL's second wild-card spot after the Reds lost at Miami. San Diego (69-62) has lost five of six and 13 of 16.

Ryan Weathers (4-7) struggled in his return to the Padres' rotation, yielding four hits and three runs over three innings.

Andrew Wantz (1-0) got his first major league victory for the Angels with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief and three strikeouts.

Ohtani went 0 for 4 for the second straight night, but the two-way superstar walked and promptly stole second in the fifth to join the 40/20 club. No AL player had reached those marks since Curtis Granderson did it for the Yankees in 2011.

Upton became the eighth active player to record 1,000 RBIs with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The veteran left fielder is the only active player with at least 300 homers, 1,000 RBIs and 150 stolen bases.

The Angels went ahead in the second when Walsh connected for only his second homer since appearing in his first All-Star Game last month.

Angels starter José Suarez pitched three innings of one-hit ball before four straight Padres reached base in the fourth. San Diego's two-run rally would have been even bigger, but Angels right fielder Jo Adell made a fantastic throw to get Wil Myers at third.

Adell then scored in the Angels' two-run fourth on a double by Walsh, who had his third multi-RBI game since the All-Star break.

Adell got an RBI single in the fifth, and Phil Gosselin added a two-run single in the sixth.

TRENT TOSSED

Trent Grisham was ejected in the eighth inning by home plate umpire Vic Carapazza after disputing a called third strike.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Chris Paddack threw a bullpen session and remains on track to possibly return to the rotation Monday in Arizona. He has been out since straining his left oblique muscle a month ago. ... RHP Jake Arrieta also threw a bullpen session. He could return from his left hamstring strain early next month.

Angels: Ohtani was hit on the right hand by a pitch from Weathers in the first. Manager Joe Maddon and a trainer ran onto the field to meet a wincing Ohtani, who was called out on a third strike even though the pitch hit him well before his bat came around for a swing. Ohtani appeared to get heat treatment on his hand in the dugout.

UP NEXT

Padres: They open a three-game series at Arizona on Monday night. San Diego hasn't named a starter.

Angels: After the first scheduled Sunday off-day in franchise history, they host the streaking Yankees on Monday. Los Angeles hasn't named the starting pitcher who will fill the latest hole in their injury-ravaged rotation.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports