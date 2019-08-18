Upset city: 9-1 shot Higher Power wins $1M Pacific Classic

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Higher Power won the $1 million Pacific Classic by 5 1/4 lengths at Del Mar, leading a trio of long-shot finishers.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Higher Power ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.43 on Saturday at the seaside track north of San Diego. Sent off at 9-1 odds, the 4-year-old brown colt paid $21.20, $9.40 and $7.40.

Trainer John Sadler won for the second straight year after Accelerate ended his 0-for-11 skid in 2018.

Draft Pick returned $17.40 and $10 at 13-1 odds. Mongolian Groom paid $7.20 to show at 18-1 odds.

Higher Power earned an automatic berth in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita this fall.

Seeking the Soul, the 2-1 favorite, finished seventh.