Update on the latest sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Etienne returning to Clemson

UNDATED (AP) — Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for his senior season.

Etienne, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior running back from Jennings, Louisiana, announced his decision on social media Friday.

Etienne became Clemson's all-time rushing leader Monday night when he surpassed the old mark after gaining 78 yards in his team's 42-25 loss to LSU for the national championship. He gained 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He holds the ACC career mark with 56 rushing TDs this year.

Etienne was projected as a second-round selection if he chose to turn pro.

In other college football news:

— Baylor has hired LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its new football coach. The deal was finalized three days after LSU beat Clemson for the national championship. He replaces Matt Rhule (rool), who last week became head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

NHL-NEWS

Canes’ All-Star has broken leg

UNDATED (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton has a broken bone in his left leg.

Hamilton broke a fibula in Thursday night’s loss at Columbus. He was hurt when he fell awkwardly with his leg bent underneath him. The Hurricanes said team doctors are evaluating the 26-year-old and a recovery timeline will be known later.

Hamilton had 14 goals and 26 assists through 47 games this season. That ranked tied for second in goals and fourth in points for all NHL defensemen. He was a week away from attending his first NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis.

In other NHL news:

— The Bruins have waived 14-year veteran forward David Backes (BAK'-ehs) after he scored just one goal and three points in 16 games this season. The 14-year veteran has scored 245 goals with 309 assists in 944 NHL games.

— Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson has been fined $2,000 by the NHL under the league’s rules regarding diving and embellishment. NHL Rule 64 was designed to penalize players who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties.

NBA-NEWS

Winslow out at least 2 more weeks

UNDATED (AP) — The Miami Heat say Justise Winslow will miss at least two more weeks while recovering from a back injury that has allowed him to play just one game since Dec. 4.

The team originally called Winslow’s injury a back strain, then updated the diagnosis to a bone bruise. He’s averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 11 games for the Heat this season.

In other NBA news:

— Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was in the starting lineup tonight at Indiana after missing 15 games with sprained left knee. Minnesota went 5-10 without Towns, who is averaging team highs of 26.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 51.4% shooting.

— Knicks rookie RJ Barrett will miss at least a week after spraining his right ankle during Thursday’s loss to Phoenix. The No. 3 pick in the draft from Duke is averaging 14.1 points.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-MISSISSIPPI STATE-HOWLAND

Howland fined for public criticism of officials

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Ben Howland has received a $25,000 fine and a reprimand from the Southeastern Conference.

SEC officials said Howland violated a league bylaw that prohibits coaches, players and support personnel from offering public criticism of officials or for making public any specific communication with the league office related to officiating.

Howland said during a Monday news conference that he spoke with conference coordinator of men’s basketball officials Mark Whitehead about “a number of calls” that were made in Saturday's Mississippi State-LSU game.

MLB-NEWS

Astros owner sets timetable for managerial hiring

UNDATED (AP) — Houston Astros owner Jim Crane expects to hire a new manager by Feb. 3.

The Astros need a new manager and general manager after AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow (LOO’-now) were fired Monday, hours after both were suspended by Major League Baseball for a year for the team's sign-stealing scandal.

Crane says his list is still pretty extensive and that he hopes to have it narrowed down by the end of next week.

In other MLB news:

— The Padres have finalized their two-year, $9 million contract with reliever Craig Stammen, a package that includes a $3 million club option for 2022. Stammen led San Diego with 76 appearances last season, going 8-7 with four saves and a 3.29 ERA. He is 44-37 with five saves and a 3.63 ERA over 10 major league seasons.

—The Red Sox have acquired left-hander Matt Hall from Detroit in exchange for minor league catcher Jhon Nuñez. The 26-year-old Hall made 16 relief appearances for the Tigers last season and five the year before. In all, he is 0-1 with a 9.48 ERA in the majors. Nuñez batted .280 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 64 games in Double-A last year.

— The Dodgers acquired infielder Clayton Daniel from the Chicago Cubs for right-hander Casey Sadler. Daniel has been in the Cubs organization for two years, hitting a combined .290 with 72 runs scored and 36 RBIs across four different minor league levels. Sadler was 4-0 with a 2.33 ERA in 24 appearances.

— Rockies pitcher Justin Lawrence has been suspended for 80 games under the major league drug program following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. The 25-year-old right-hander has been on the Rockies' 40-man roster since November 2018 but has yet to make his big league debut.

— Former Walmart chief executive and longtime Royals owner David Glass died last week at 84 of complications from pneumonia. Glass owned the ballclub for two decades before selling the franchise this past fall. The Glass family said the businessman died Jan. 9.

— The Rockies will retire the jersey number of outfielder Larry Walker in a ceremony during the upcoming season. The Rockies announced Friday they will honor Walker on April 19 when they play another one of Walker's former teams, the St. Louis Cardinals.

PGA-AMERICAN EXPLRESS

Fowler, Scheffler share Amex lead

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Scottie Scheffler are co-leaders through two rounds of The American Express.

Fowler fired an 8-under 64 for a 15-under 129 total through 36 holes, the best two-round total of his career. He played his final nine in 6-under 30, making a 6-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fourth, four birdies and two big par saves.

Scheffler birdied the first four holes and six of the first seven Friday.

Andrew Landry was a stroke out of the lead after a 64 at La Quinta.