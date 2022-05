MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will be held at the University of Minnesota, officials announced Friday.

Gov. Tim Walz said he is “incredibly proud” to have Minnesota host the seven-day event, which is expected to draw as many as 4,000 athletes, 10,000 volunteers, 1,500 coaches and 75,000 fans from all 50 states, Canada and the Caribbean.