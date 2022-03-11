United during negotiations, MLB players divided on deal RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer March 11, 2022 Updated: March 11, 2022 7:02 p.m.
1 of15 Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark, right, answers a question at a press conference in their offices, in New York, Friday, March 11, 2022. Major League Baseball's players and owners ended their most bitter money fight in a quarter-century, Thursday, March 10, 2022, when the players' association accepted management's offer to salvage a 162-game season. At left is Bruce Meyer, Senior Director, Collective Bargaining & Legal. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference, Thursday March 10, 2022, in New York. Major League Baseball’s acrimonious lockout ended Thursday when a divided players’ association voted to accept management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7. Bebeto Matthews/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
14 of15 Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred holds a news conference after baseball players and owners voted to approve a new labor agreement, Thursday March 10, 2022, in New York. “I am genuinely thrilled to say Major League Baseball is back and we're going to play 162 games,” Manfred said. “I want to start by apologizing to our fans. I know the last few months have been difficult.” Bebeto Matthews/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players maintained unity throughout labor negotiations, yet were divided when it came time to vote on the deal.
The eight-man executive subcommittee that appeared to be most involved in the nearly year-long talks voted 8-0 Thursday against approving the five-year contract. Team player representatives, the overall group supervising negotiations, voted 26-4 in favor, leaving the overall ballot at 26-12 for ratification.