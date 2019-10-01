Unbeaten Law swim and dive beats SHA

Jonathan Law’s girls swim and dive team defeated Sacred Heart Academy, 96-82, on Tuesday.

Emma Savoie and Lily Baldieri each won a pair of events, as coach Molly Anderson’s Lady Lawmen improved to 4-0.

Savoie was meet’s best in the 200 freestyle (2:05.78) and the 100-meter butterfly (1:03.43); Baldieri bested the field in the 50 freestyle (26.64) and the 100 freestyle (57.84).

Brooke Nabors, Hennessey Shane, Alexa Darak and Athena Homorodean won the 200-medley relay in 2:04.06.

Makenna Sharpe took first in the diving competition with a score of 207.40.

Hennessey Shane was first in the 500 freestyle (5:54.70).

Baldieri, Darak, Hannah Rascoll and Savoie placed first in the 200-freestyle relay (1:50.40).