Umpires Association awards 8 college scholarships

MILFORD — The Milford Umpires Association, a member of USA Softball, has awarded 8 college scholarships, made possible through the collection of team fees from local USA Softball leagues.

Eight scholarship recipients were selected in conjunction with the respective guidance depts. of Joseph A. Foran and Jonathan Law high schools. The recipients were honored for scholastic achievement, community involvement and participation in high school athletics. All scholarship recipients plan to attend a four-year college.

From Foran, Jessica Sanders was a 4-year member of the volleyball and softball teams. She will attend the University of Bridgeport.

Ariana Montaro was a 4-year member and captain (2020) of the soccer team and participated in lacrosse for one season. She will attend Roger Williams University.

Anthony Capua was a 3-year member and captain (2020) of indoor track and a 4-year member and captain (2020) of the baseball team. He will attend University of Bridgeport.

Jason Giambra was a 4-year member and captain (2020) of the basketball team and a 4-year member and captain (2020) of the baseball team. He will attend the University of Bridgeport.

From Jonathan Law, Michael Becker was captain of the football team. He will attend Xavier University studying business.

Matthew Germanese, who was a 4-year member of the baseball team, will attend Albertus Magnus studying accounting.

Nicole Manley participated and was captain (2020) of softball and soccer. She will attend Salve Regina studying psychology.

Emily Morey was a 4-year member and captain of the volleyball, softball and indoor track teams. She will attend Southern Conn. State University studying social work.

Russ Pasacreta, president of the Milford Umpires Association said, “It’s very gratifying to award these scholarships to young people who have distinguished themselves in many ways.”

In addition to funding these annual scholarships, the Milford Umpires Association donates to the local Toys for Tots, Milford Food Band and other charitable organizations. The Association provides umpiring services to the City of Milford Recreation Dept. along with state and national softball tournaments for both youth and adult leagues.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354