SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Sincere McCormick rushed for two touchdowns to set a UTSA record, Josh Adkins passed for two scores and the Roadrunners rolled to a 54-0 win over Lamar on Saturday night, the first shutout in program history.

Sincere scored on runs of 18 and 6 yards in the second quarter, giving him 21 rushing touchdowns in his career, one more than David Glasco.