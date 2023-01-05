UTSA 75, Middle Tennessee 72

Dishman 3-9 3-4 9, Bufford 1-1 1-2 3, Lawrence 8-12 2-2 20, Lenard 1-3 0-0 3, Weston 5-11 3-4 15, Porter 5-5 0-2 12, King 1-3 0-0 3, Millin 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman-Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Fussell 2-2 0-2 5. Totals 27-52 9-16 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason