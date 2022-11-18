UTSA 61, Texas St. 56

Martin 1-8 0-0 2, Morgan 8-11 3-7 20, Davis 1-6 0-0 2, Dawson 1-7 0-0 3, Harrell 8-18 0-0 20, Sykes 1-6 0-0 2, Drinnon 1-4 2-2 5, Love 1-4 0-1 2, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Gatkek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 5-10 56.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason