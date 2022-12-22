UTEP 75, NC A&T 62

Filmore 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 4-8 3-6 12, Watson 3-6 2-2 9, Horton 6-9 0-1 14, Woods 6-18 1-1 17, D.Powell 2-9 2-2 7, Duke 0-0 0-0 0, Bettis 0-1 2-2 2, Elliott 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 21-53 11-16 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason