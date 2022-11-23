UTEP 73, Alcorn St. 61, 2OT

Kendall 3-10 0-2 6, Joshua 4-14 6-9 14, McQuarter 4-7 1-2 9, Thorn 2-10 3-4 7, Wade 3-10 0-0 6, Brewton 4-13 7-9 17, Montgomery 0-3 0-0 0, Marshall 1-1 0-2 2, Dues 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, Pajeaud 0-0 0-0 0, S.Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-69 17-28 61.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason