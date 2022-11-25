UTEP 72, Texas A&M-CC 67

Keys 1-4 0-1 2, Mushila 5-11 2-2 12, Jackson 5-8 6-10 16, Murdix 6-12 6-7 18, Tennyson 5-13 0-0 14, Williams 1-13 0-0 3, Fryer 1-3 0-0 2, Sangha 0-0 0-0 0, Nickelson 0-0 0-0 0, Grandberry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 14-20 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason