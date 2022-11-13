UTEP 67, New Mexico St. 64

Muhammad 3-3 1-2 8, Peake 1-4 0-0 2, Gordon 1-7 4-6 6, Pinson 8-18 2-3 20, Washington 9-17 0-0 18, Avery 3-6 0-0 7, Feit 0-1 1-2 1, Beck 0-0 2-2 2, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 10-15 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason