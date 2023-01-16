UTEP 60, Charlotte 58

Frazier 0-2 0-0 0, Onyema 1-1 0-0 2, Solomon 5-11 0-0 10, Givance 3-7 0-0 6, Hardy 8-13 0-3 19, McKinney 1-4 6-10 8, Lemus 0-1 0-0 0, Sibley 2-4 0-0 5, Dos Anjos 4-5 0-0 10, Kalu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 6-13 60.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason