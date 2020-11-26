UTEP 100, Texas of the Permian Basin 81

Grimes 3-7 3-4 9, Rivera 3-6 0-0 8, Hayes 3-11 2-3 10, Horn 10-24 3-3 26, Jones 1-6 0-0 3, Jarolik 3-6 2-2 9, Brikat 2-3 0-0 4, Juricki 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 30-70 10-12 81.

UTEP (0-0)

Verhoeven 1-3 0-2 2, Williams 6-11 1-2 14, Bieniemy 4-12 3-4 12, Boum 8-14 4-6 23, Kennedy 8-16 0-2 16, Hess 4-4 0-1 11, Odigie 3-3 0-0 6, Vulikic 1-7 0-0 2, Sjolund 4-5 2-2 12, Dekoninck 0-0 0-0 0, Onyema 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 40-76 10-19 100.

Halftime_UTEP 61-43. 3-Point Goals_Texas of the Permian Basin 11-29 (Horn 3-11, Juricki 2-3, Rivera 2-4, Hayes 2-5, Jarolik 1-2, Jones 1-4), UTEP 10-27 (Hess 3-3, Boum 3-7, Sjolund 2-3, Williams 1-2, Bieniemy 1-6, Kennedy 0-3, Vulikic 0-3). Fouled Out_Odigie. Rebounds_Texas of the Permian Basin 32 (Rivera 6), UTEP 34 (Kennedy 10). Assists_Texas of the Permian Basin 14 (Grimes 4), UTEP 20 (Bieniemy 9). Total Fouls_Texas of the Permian Basin 19, UTEP 15.