UT Martin 80, Prairie View 79

Rasas 6-10 0-0 15, Douglas 9-16 2-4 22, Gambrell 6-15 3-4 19, Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 2-3 2, Miles 5-10 6-6 16, Augustin 1-4 1-1 3, Neal 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Myles 0-0 0-0 0, Wesley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 14-18 79.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason