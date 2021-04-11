UT Martin 40, Tennessee Tech 7

Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 7 — 7 UT Martin 13 7 17 3 — 40 First Quarter UTM_Logan 39 pass from Henley (kick failed), 08:54 UTM_Dowell 50 pass from Bachus III (Larco kick), 01:48 Second Quarter UTM_Wallace 1 run (Larco kick), 12:18 Third Quarter UTM_Griglione III 19 pass from Bachus III (Larco kick), 09:50 UTM_FG Larco 29, 01:10 UTM_Butler 34 pass from Bachus III (Larco kick), 00:00 Fourth Quarter UTM_FG Larco 36, 07:45 TNTC_Cross 22 pass from Miller (Olsen kick), 00:55 TNTC UTM First downs 12 22 Rushes-yards 17-43 31-109 Passing 211 327 Comp-Att-Int 21-44-2 29-39-0 Return Yards 67 0 Punts-Avg. 6-38.2 5-34.2 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalty-Yards 0-0 2-25 Time of Possession 25:16 34:44 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS More for youSportsALL-FCIAC WINTER TEAMSSports25 CIAC girls lacrosse players to watch in 2021By Dave Stewart RUSHING_Tennessee Tech, Wi. Miller 6-19, Ku. Taylor Jr. 7-15, Jo. Brown 3-9, Qu. Cross 1-0. UT Martin, Za. Wallace 10-48, Is. Gibbs 6-23, La. Young 6-23, Pe. Logan 4-13, Jo. Bachus III 4-1, St. Howell 1-1. PASSING_Tennessee Tech, Wi. Miller 21-44-2-211. UT Martin, Jo. Bachus III 22-31-0-265, An. Henley 1-1-0-39, St. Howell 4-5-0-20, Tr. Fisher 2-2-0-3. RECEIVING_Tennessee Tech, Qu. Cross 8-101, Ta. Shiver 3-27, Jo. Brown 3-22, Br. Clark 1-19, As. Maples 1-19, Hu. Barnhart 2-12, Ku. Taylor Jr. 2-10, D.. Moyers 1-1. UT Martin, Co. Dowell 6-105, Ro. Williams II 6-67, Pe. Logan 3-45, Ke. Butler 1-34, Ma. Odom 3-33, Ri. Griglione III 1-19, La. Young 3-14, Za. Wallace 1-6, Zo. Roberts 3-2, An. Henley 2-2.