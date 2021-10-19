USOPC says it is trying to help Humphries' Olympic quest

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Tuesday that it is still trying to help world champion bobsledder Kaillie Humphries obtain a way to compete in this winter's Beijing Games, though it stopped short of predicting if the effort would be successful.
Humphries, a three-time Canadian Olympic team member and two-time Olympic champion, is entering her third season as part of the U.S. bobsled team. She is married to an American and lives in San Diego but is still a Canadian citizen — and needs either a U.S. passport or special permission from the International Olympic Committee to compete at the Games.