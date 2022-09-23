US survives close matches to double lead in Presidents Cup DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Sep. 23, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The matches felt a little closer Friday in the Presidents Cup. And then Max Homa made two big putts that gave the Americans the same outcome.
In the third straight fourballs match that went the distance, Homa poured in a 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole for a 1-up lead. After Taylor Pendrith gave the International team hope with a birdie on the 18th hole, Homa matched him with another 12-foot birdie putt for the win.