US men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer The Associated Press March 28, 2021 Updated: March 28, 2021 8:18 p.m.
The United States missed its third straight Olympic men’s soccer tournament, losing to Honduras 2-1 on Sunday night in a qualification game as Juan Carlos Obregón scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a goal two minutes into the second half.
U.S. captain Jackson Yueill pulled a goal back with a curling 23-yard shot in the 52nd minute and the Americans had several good chances to tie the score. Jonathan Lewis’ 63rd-minute header was headed off the goal line by Wesley Degas, Yueill’s free kick in the 69th was batted away by goalkeeper Alex Barrios Lewis allowed an open 4-yard shot off Tanner Tessman’s pass in the 83rd minute to bounce off a boot, and Johnny Cardoso mis-hit an open header in stoppage time.
