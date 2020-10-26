UNLV football will be first with fans at Raiders' stadium

CORRECTS TO $2 BILLION, NOT 1.9 BILLION AS ORIGINALLY SENT - FILE - In this July 22, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, in Las Vegas. The NFL is opening in Sin City, something even the bookies in this gambling city would never have bet on happening. But on Monday night, Sept. 21, 2020, the gamble pays off when the Raiders meet the New Orleans Saints in the opening game of the glittering $2 billion stadium that Raiders owner Mark Davis dubbed the Death Star. less CORRECTS TO $2 BILLION, NOT 1.9 BILLION AS ORIGINALLY SENT - FILE - In this July 22, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, in Las Vegas. The NFL ... more Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close UNLV football will be first with fans at Raiders' stadium 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fans of UNLV football will be the first to attend a game at the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders after the university's plan to allow a limited number of spectators was approved by the Southern Nevada Health District and Nevada’s department of Business & Industry.

The Rebels are scheduled to host in-state rival Nevada at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday in the annual battle for the Fremont Cannon, college football’s largest rivalry trophy. It will be the first game played before fans at the new stadium since the Raiders have decided to play their inaugural season in Vegas before empty seats amid the pandemic.

UNLV is limited to 3% of the stadium's capacity, about 2,000 spectators.

Fans attending the game must be screened upon entry and will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. The approval is strictly for UNLV’s first two home games at Allegiant Stadium. The school said plans must be resubmitted for any games after that.

“This is a big deal for the community, this is a big deal for the two cities, this is a big deal for the university, the alumni,” UNLV first-year coach Marcus Arroyo said.