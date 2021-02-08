UNC-Chapel Hill faculty can teach remotely after celebration

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Faculty at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill can teach remotely until Feb. 17 in light of the crowded and largely maskless celebration of the men’s basketball team’s victory over Duke University on Saturday, officials said.

Hundreds of students rushed Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill to celebrate the 91-87 victory in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as variants of the virus spread across the country. Duke and Carolina face each other again on March 6 in Chapel Hill.