UMass 75, Rhode Island 65

Samb 1-3 0-0 2, Carey 4-10 4-4 12, Freeman 4-16 2-4 11, Leggett 6-15 5-5 19, M.Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Tchikou 1-3 6-10 8, Weston 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 22-59 17-23 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason