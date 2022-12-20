UMass 68, Dartmouth 57

Mitchell-Day 2-4 1-2 5, Munro 1-4 0-2 2, Johnson 3-9 7-7 13, McRae 3-8 2-6 9, Robinson 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 2-10 2-4 8, Ogbu 2-9 2-2 7, Christensen 2-4 0-0 6, Myrthil 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson 1-3 1-2 3, Blaufeld 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 17-55 16-27 57.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason