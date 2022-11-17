UMass 66, Colorado 63

da Silva 8-15 0-0 17, Lovering 4-5 0-0 8, Clifford 0-5 0-0 0, Hadley 3-9 0-2 6, Simpson 4-16 3-3 13, Gabbidon 2-7 4-7 9, Hammond 2-6 0-1 5, Wright 1-3 0-0 2, O'Brien 0-3 0-0 0, Ruffin 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 25-73 7-13 63.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason