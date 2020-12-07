https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/UMBC-92-GEORGE-WASHINGTON-81-15782791.php
UMBC 92, GEORGE WASHINGTON 81
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battle
|34
|6-13
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|3
|19
|Moyer
|26
|3-8
|3-4
|5-7
|1
|0
|10
|Paar
|29
|4-8
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|2
|8
|Bishop
|32
|7-18
|2-2
|1-3
|6
|2
|20
|Nelson
|34
|0-7
|4-6
|1-1
|3
|5
|4
|Jack
|33
|7-7
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|3
|17
|Seymour
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Brown
|3
|1-3
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|1
|2
|Stallings
|3
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|28-66
|15-21
|15-29
|11
|16
|81
Percentages: FG .424, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Bishop 4-7, Battle 4-8, Jack 1-1, Moyer 1-1, Paar 0-1, Seymour 0-1, Nelson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Paar).
Turnovers: 14 (Battle 4, Bishop 2, Brown 2, Moyer 2, Nelson 2, Jack, Paar).
Steals: 10 (Jack 3, Battle 2, Bishop 2, Moyer, Nelson, Paar).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMBC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Spasojevic
|10
|3-4
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|6
|Horvath
|35
|8-10
|0-0
|2-6
|6
|3
|17
|Eytle-Rock
|31
|6-7
|2-2
|0-6
|4
|3
|18
|Owens
|32
|7-12
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|20
|Rogers
|24
|2-7
|2-2
|0-0
|5
|2
|7
|Akin
|27
|7-8
|5-8
|4-9
|1
|3
|19
|Kennedy
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|2
|Picarelli
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Johnson
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-56
|12-17
|7-30
|20
|18
|92
Percentages: FG .625, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Eytle-Rock 4-4, Owens 3-6, Horvath 1-2, Picarelli 1-3, Rogers 1-5, Kennedy 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Akin 3, Kennedy, Spasojevic).
Turnovers: 20 (Eytle-Rock 5, Horvath 5, Rogers 4, Kennedy 3, Akin, Owens, Picarelli).
Steals: 4 (Rogers 2, Akin, Owens).
Technical Fouls: None.
|George Washington
|32
|49
|—
|81
|UMBC
|43
|49
|—
|92
.
View Comments