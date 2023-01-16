UMBC 87, Hartford 62

Pavlidis 0-2 0-0 0, Webley 3-4 0-2 6, Dunne 6-13 0-0 18, McClain 8-19 1-1 20, Washington 3-3 0-0 7, Henderson 3-8 0-0 6, Hobbs 1-2 0-0 3, B.Jones 0-1 0-2 0, Nelson 0-0 2-4 2, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 3-9 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason