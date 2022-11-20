UMBC 78, CCSU 76

Momoh 0-3 0-0 0, Amos 6-9 0-0 13, Ostrowsky 2-8 0-0 5, Scantlebury 5-10 4-4 16, Snoddy 5-10 1-4 13, Sweatman 7-7 0-0 17, Limric 2-3 1-2 6, Holloway 2-6 0-0 6, J.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 6-10 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason