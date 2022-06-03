UEFA says sorry to fans for Champions League final chaos

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
MADRID (AP) — After initially blaming fans, UEFA apologized to them on Friday for the “frightening and distressing” chaos at the Champions League final after Real Madrid joined Liverpool in demanding the organizer explains what went wrong at the Stade de France.
“UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final" last Saturday, it said in a statement. “No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again.”