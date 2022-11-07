Skip to main content
Sports

UConn 85, Stonehill 54

Bergan 0-2 4-4 4, Zegarowski 2-4 2-2 8, Burnett 3-4 6-9 12, Sh.Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Stone 3-11 0-0 6. Totals 16-45 17-22 54.

UCONN (1-0)

Sa.Johnson 2-2 3-3 7, Sanogo 8-11 3-4 19, Alleyne 4-11 0-0 8, Hawkins 0-4 0-0 0, Newton 0-5 9-12 9. Totals 29-63 22-31 85.

Halftime_UConn 38-19. 3-Point Goals_Stonehill 5-17 (Zegarowski 2-3, Bergan 0-1, Sh.Johnson 0-1, Stone 0-4), UConn 5-24 (Hawkins 0-3, Newton 0-3, Alleyne 0-4). Rebounds_Stonehill 20 (Burnett 6), UConn 40 (Sanogo, Newton 6). Assists_Stonehill 9 (Bergan 4), UConn 16 (Newton 3). Total Fouls_Stonehill 21, UConn 20.

More for you
Written By