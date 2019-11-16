UCLA cruises past UNLV 71-54 for 3rd straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Smith had 16 points and eight rebounds, Tyger Campbell added 15 points and UCLA defeated UNLV 71-54 on Friday night.

The Bruins (3-0) led by 22 points in the first half when they shot 48 percent from the floor and scored 18 points off the Runnin’ Rebels’ 10 turnovers.

UCLA made a season-high 10 3-pointers, led by Campbell’s three. The Bruins hit a combined 11 3s in their first two games.

The Bruins had UNLV in catch-up mode early.

They opened the game on a 19-5 run, including 14 unanswered points. Smith scored seven points and Cody Riley added four in the spurt.

The Bruins reeled off another nine straight points with Smith contributing five for their largest lead of the game, 36-14.

UNLV (1-3) cut its deficit to 40-28 with a 7-0 run, including five by Bryce Hamilton, to end the half.

The Rebels got within nine on a 3-pointer by Donnie Tillman early in the second half, but they came no closer.

From there, UCLA outscored the Rebels 19-8 to push its lead to 69-49. Prince Ali finished with 14 points, including UCLA’s 10th 3-pointer.

Tillman led the Rebels with 18 points despite four fouls. Amauri Hardy and Elijah Mitrou-Long added 13 points each. Making its first trip to Pauley Pavilion since 1998, UNLV fell to 0-6 in the all-time series.

BIG PICTURE

UNLV: The Rebels have a new coach, five newcomers and were picked to finish seventh in the Mountain West this season. Still, they took Kansas State and California to overtime before losing back-to-back games. Hardy is their leading returning scorer and Mbacke Diong is their top returning rebounder, with both picking up where they left off last season.

UCLA: For the first time in three games, the Bruins led at halftime. They’ll need that kind of effort from the opening tip later this month when they travel to the Maui Invitational with a chance to face No. 5 Kansas.

UP NEXT

UNLV: Hosts Abilene Christian on Monday in the first of four consecutive home games as part of the Southwestern Showdown.

UCLA: Hosts Southern Utah on Monday in the fourth of five straight home games to start the season.

