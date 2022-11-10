UCLA 64, UC Riverside 43

Blount 0-5 4-4 4, Bryant 3-7 0-0 6, Atchley 3-10 0-1 7, Walters 2-7 0-0 5, Webster 1-8 0-0 3, Finau 4-7 0-0 10, Marshall 3-6 0-0 8, Tillery 0-2 0-0 0, Matarranz 0-0 0-0 0, Morse 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-52 4-5 43
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason