UC Santa Barbara 79, Hampton 66

Therrien 7-9 2-3 16, Godwin 3-9 0-0 8, J.Nesbitt 5-10 1-2 14, T.Thomas 4-8 1-4 10, Bethea 0-3 0-0 0, Dean 3-10 5-6 13, Banister 1-3 0-1 2, Mullen 1-3 1-2 3, A.Nesbitt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 10-18 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason