UC Riverside 73, Long Beach St. 72

Olbrich 4-6 0-1 9, Owens 3-8 5-6 11, Cameron 4-13 1-2 12, Pullin 8-17 6-8 22, Tattersall 3-7 0-0 7, Hartwell 4-7 1-1 12, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Salaridze 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 13-18 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason