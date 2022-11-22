UC Riverside 72, Weber St. 65

Jones 0-5 4-5 4, Tew 7-8 1-6 15, Ballard 2-5 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 3-8 2-2 9, Verplancken 1-6 3-4 6, Cunningham 2-2 2-2 7, Porter 3-5 5-6 11, Rouzan 1-2 2-3 4, Koehler 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan 1-1 0-0 3, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 19-28 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason