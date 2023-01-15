UC Riverside 65, UC Santa Barbara 64

Olbrich 4-7 1-1 10, Owens 6-10 4-6 19, Cameron 4-10 0-0 9, J.Hartwell 5-10 4-4 16, Tattersall 1-2 0-0 2, Turner 2-4 0-0 6, Pickens 1-3 0-0 2, Martinez 0-1 1-2 1, Salaridze 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 10-13 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason